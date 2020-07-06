Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged with attempted murder in Township of Conmee: OPP

A 42-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a family dispute in the nearby Township of Conmee.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers and paramedics were dispatched to a residence on Holland Road with reports of a family dispute and assault at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police located the victim of the assault with family members. The victim was taken to hospital with what police said were serious injuries.

Police found the accused at the home. OPP said he refused to cooperate, and barricaded himself inside the residence.

Two OPP negotiators were engaged and talked with the accused for a little over an hour, with the stand-off ending peacefully when the accused surrendered at about 7:20 p.m., police said.

The accused was treated for minor injuries, and was charged with attempted murder, mischief over $5,000, aggravated assault, and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

OPP said they also utilized other resources such as the Critical Incident Command Unit, the Emergency Response Team, the Canine Unit, and the Thunder Bay Crime Unit.

The Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.