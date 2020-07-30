Confederation College lets students try before they buy

Confederation College is giving new students a chance to withdraw from their programs if they're concerned about returning to school during the pandemic.

The school announced Thursday that all first-year, full-time students can withdraw from their programs as late as Oct. 7, 2020, without academic penalty.

Any student that withdraws will also receive a full tuition refund, including deposit, the school said.

The option will only be available for students enrolling in fall 2020.

"This is a really great initiative for incoming students," Kiran Ramesh, president of the college's student union, said in a statement. "It shows how much Confederation College cares about its students and the unique situation they are in right now. It also helps sets us apart from other educational institutions and reinforces the sense of community we have here."

The college will offer courses online, as well as through a mixture of online and face-to-face learning, this fall.

"These unprecedented times call for an unprecedented approach," stated college president Kathleen Lynch. "Students can take a full four weeks to immerse themselves in their studies before deciding if they've made the right choice, turning their dreams into a reality by enrolling in one of our many programs."