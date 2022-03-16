Employers and faculty set to head back to the table Thursday as students begin to petition for resolution

The president of Confederation College's student union says students don't want to be stuck in the middle of a labour dispute that could halt classes if faculty head to the picket line later this week.

The union representing 16,000 professors at Ontario's 24 public colleges gave the College Employer Council an ultimatum this week after negotiations broke down in November. A strike deadline has been set for Friday.

"Along with the disruption, classes will stop," said Ronnie Kasana, president of the Student Union of Confederation College Incorporated in Thunder Bay.

"There are a number of services at the college that are not being provided to the students during the whole time of this strike. On top of that, this is also causing a lot of mental health issues and financial issues to all our students."

Ontario college faculty have been engaged in a work-to-rule campaign for three months. Professors, instructors and librarians have been without a contract since Sept. 30.

The bargaining team for the Ontario Public Services Employees Union asked the employer council to agree to binding interest arbitration for the new contract, meaning a neutral third party would settle the dispute.

Student union president worried strike could impact graduation

Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont., sees an average of 7,000 combined full and part-time students per year. The college also has regional campuses across northwestern Ontario. (Confederation College/Facebook)

On Wednesday, the faculty bargaining team invited the employer council to return to the table. The parties agreed to meet Thursday to attempt to reach a negotiated settlement prior to the strike deadline.

"If real progress is being made, we are willing to extend the strike deadline," reads a statement from Ontario's college faculty that was issued on Wednesday.

Kasana said he's hopeful a resolution can be reached.

The end of school year is a month away for some students, and Kasana said job action at this point could derail graduation plans for some students, slowing their entrance into the workforce.

After two years of pandemic challenges and global conflicts, students have faced too many barriers to achieving their education, he added.

"Confederation College students have lots questions and we all need answers. As the student union president I'm sitting in meetings with both the faculty union president and Confederation College to get accurate, up to date news from both the parties. I'm hoping to see this resolved as soon as possible," he said.

Students petition for resolution

The student union has also shared an open letter from students and a petition that urges both sides to find a resolution.

"As students, we have been placed in the middle of this labour dispute. All we want to do is continue to learn and work towards graduation without disruption," reads the letter to both school and union leadership.

The student union also joined the College Student Alliance in issuing an open letter to Ontario's Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop, on behalf of all Ontario's students.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says shes heard from students and parents who are very upset. (Steve Russell/The Canadian Press)

On Tuesday, the alliance said providing immediate stability to the college sector is paramount for Ontario's college students, and adds college students are vital to the province's economic recovery.

"[The College Student Alliance] believes everyone has the right to fair compensation for work provided and those working conditions should be fair and equitable," the letter reads.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has upended any normalcy that college students have had. The economic downturns from the pandemic is affecting many people but college students are shouldering much of this burden of an uncertain future."

In an unrelated news conference Tuesday, Dunlop agreed that students "can't afford a strike at this time."

"They're finally back in the classroom. That's where they need to be. That's where their best education is, where they're collaborating with their colleagues and their faculty," she said.