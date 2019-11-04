Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2020 in Thunder Bay gets support from Confederation College

The 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games to be hosted in Thunder Bay next winter has secured a key community partnership.

Confederation College on Monday announced their commitment with the event organizers, including the announcement of a donation from the college's developmental services worker program to draft 18 athletes.

Important example

"Confederation College is a pillar of our community and its support, along with the support of its employees and students, is going to be of great value as we continue our preparations for the Games," said games organizing committee chair Barry Streib in a written release.

"They are setting an important example for organizations to understand that there are several ways to get involved, from fundraising and financial contributions, to in-kind services and volunteerism. We deeply appreciate their commitment to our athletes and the Games."

Confederation College president Kathleen Lynch called on the community to help out.

"We have witnessed the significant and positive impact Special Olympics has on many of our students with learning, social or intellectual challenges in our Community Integration through Cooperative Education program, and on our community in general," Lynch said.

Other involvement from the college includes the culinary management program preparing athlete lunches and the police foundations program helping to provide event security.

'Pure heart'

The $9,000 from the developmental services worker program to draft the athletes is its second significant contribution. Earlier this year, program members raised more than $12,000 through April's Polar Plunge.

"These students epitomize the pure heart value that is central to the Games," said Warren GIertuga, the lead for the draft an athlete campaign.

The announcement also provided details of an upcoming 12-hour draft an athlete drive.

On Nov. 21, draft an athlete donations made from midnight until 6 p.m. will be matched for up to $25,000 by a mystery donor, who will be revealed that night. That amount would sponsor 50 athletes.

Giertuga said the donations allow more athletes to participate in the games.

"If we succeed in meeting our goal of 50 athletes drafted, we will in fact draft 100 athletes and raise a total of $50,000. Of course, we would love to exceed that goal to help more dreams come true," Giertuga said.