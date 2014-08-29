Confederation College suspends four programs due to COVID-19, low enrollment

Students hoping to enrol in certain Confederation College programs in the fall will have to wait a bit longer.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., program announced this week it was suspending four of its programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and low enrolment numbers.

The four programs are:

Aerospace manufacturing engineering technician

Embedded systems

Digital media production

Tourism - travel and eco-adventure

The college said all four programs won't be running in September.

The aerospace manufacturing engineering technician and embedded systems programs are expected to accept students in January 2021.

No dates for the next digital media production or tourism - travel and eco-adventure programs were provided. The college said those programs will be "further reviewed in the coming months."

The college plans on using a hybrid delivery model in the fall, with both online and in-person classes.