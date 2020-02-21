Con College president says change to nursing programs could help RPNs

The president of Confederation College says a stand-alone nursing degree program at the college could make it easier for registered practical nurses to further their educations but it might not create any more seats for nursing students in the city.

The province held a news conference at the college Friday morning to promote its recently-announced initiative to allow colleges to offer such stand-alone programs – something the college says it will consider.

"This opportunity gives us pause to think about what we could do for our practical nurses if they want to go on and get a degree," Kathleen Lynch said.

Since 2000, colleges have had to partner with universities to offer Bachelors degrees programs in registered nursing.

Confederation college offers such a program in partnership with Lakehead University. It also offers a stand-alone two-year registered practical nursing program.

Currently, RPN graduates who decide to pursue training as an RN can only transfer a handful of credits from their previous training into the degree program, Lynch explained.

"Also, many are out in the field, and they want to go on and get their degree, but they can't spend four years doing that. It's just too long. So it closes doors. We want to open doors for practical nurses to get their degrees."

Whether or not a stand-alone RN program at the college would increase the total number of nursing seats in the city for prospective students depends on the availability of clinical placements for the students, Lynch said.

"I think we're pretty much at capacity," she said, while conceding she wasn't certain. "But there's also simulation, and today is a great example of the opportunities for simulated education," she added, speaking of the simulated hospital room in the college where the news conference took place.

College officials will discuss the opportunity among themselves and with their partners at Lakehead before making a decision about whether or not to set up a stand-alone program, Lynch said.

Should they decide to go ahead, it would take at least two years to get it off the ground, she said.