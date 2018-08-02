Thunder Bay's Confederation College has named its new president.

Kathleen Lynch will officially take over the role on Sept. 4, 2018. She replaces Jim Madder, who announced earlier this year he would step down.

Lynch's appointment was announced Thursday by the Confederation College board of governors.

"I am excited to carry forward the focus on innovation and collaboration, in offering successful programs that meet the needs of students and employers alike," Lynch was quoted as saying in a written statement.

"I thank the board of governors for this opportunity and look forward to working together with the students, board, faculty and staff to continue Confederation's tradition of excellence in education with a uniquely northern perspective."

Prior to her new position, Lynch was vice-president of rehabilitative care at St. Joseph's Care Group, and is the former dean of the college's School of Health and Community Services.

She's also been a member of the college's faculty and has also worked with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, and Canadian Hearing Society, the college said. She holds an honours bachelor degree in social work from Lakehead University and a masters in social work from the University of Toronto.

"We are very pleased with our decision and look forward to Kathleen's contributions to Confederation College during her tenure," board chair George Patterson said in Thursday's statement, adding that Lynch "understands the unique needs of Thunder Bay and the northwestern Ontario region."