Confederation College bridge in Thunder Bay, Ont. undergoes update after 50 yrs

The Nakina/Atikokan Drive Bridge on Confederation College's Thunder Bay, Ont., campus will be closed for construction starting on Monday, as the bridge is getting a much-needed update after more than 50 years.

Students and visitors are encouraged to use the Balmoral Street entrance to access the Shuniah and Dorion Buildings, as well as the SUCCI Wellness Centre, Spruce and Cedar House Residences and the Thunder Bay Art Gallery.

William Street will also be opened for students to access the McIntyre Building, Sibley Hall Residences, as well as the Children and Family Centre and Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre.

Parking permits for the day will be available at kiosks in parking lot F and near the hut off of Schreiber Road.

Students being picked-up or dropped-off must do so on the west side of the building as the metered parking spots will not be available during the construction.

Northwest Employment Works will be opened during the construction, however clients are advised to park in lots E and F.

The City bus stops will also be relocated to the west side of the Sibley Hall Residence and a shuttle service will be provided approximately every 20 minutes by Confederation College between the McIntyre and Shuniah buildings.

Officials at the college are recommending students give themselves extra time when visiting the campus on orientation day on September 4.

Updates and details of the construction can be seen on the Confederation College website.

According to a written release on Wednesday, the first phase of the construction is expected to be completed by December 15, with the second phase taking place over the summer of 2019.