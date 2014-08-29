Confederation College students get scam phone calls and emails after malware incident

The man in charge of cleaning up after a malware incident at Confederation College says IT services should be fully restored in a few days. But Rob Zuback says some students have received automated phone calls and spam emails referencing the incident.

"We've had an automated phone call referencing the malware incident, essentially asking the individual to press a button to take certain actions," said Zuback, the college's director of advancement, communications and external relations. "The other one that's occurred is a spam email, and I believe that has gone to students and some staff and faculty, essentially with a subject line something to the effect of 'urgent email security alert' and asking people to click to log in."

Zuback does not believe that the people responsible for the attempted scams are connected to the ones responsible for the malware incident, he said.

"There are other people out there who try to take advantage of situations like this," he said.

There is still no evidence that personal information was accessed during the malware incident, he added, but a forensic investigation is underway.

Staff have instructed students to hang up on the automated calls, Zuback said, and faculty and staff have had cyber security training and know not to click on links in scam emails.