Confederation College IT systems shut down by malware incident

Confederation College says there is no evidence any personal information has been removed from its systems as a result of a malware incident that has shut down the College's IT services.

However, in a series of posts on its Twitter account Saturday it advised anyone who stored personal passwords on the college computer system, emailed personal passwords using a college email account or reused a college password for personal online services to change the affected passwords.

If the college learns that personal information was removed from its servers, it will notify all affected individuals, it said.

The college learned of the incident Saturday morning and promptly initiated a response process, it said. It is currently working with an outside cyber security expert, who it said will conduct a forensic investigation to determine if any personal data was accessed.

IT services should be restored within the week, the college said.