Confederation College launches investigation into malware incident

Confederation College is launching a forensic investigation into a malware incident that shut down the school's IT services on Saturday, February 1.

According to a spokesperson at Confederation College, the IT team detected the malware issue on Saturday morning, and immediately put in motion a number of security measures to secure the network at the college.

"We've retained a leading cyber security expert who worked very closely with our team over the weekend," said Rob Zuback, Director of Advancement, Communications and External Relations at Confederation College. "We've taken a number of steps to secure the network and restore several of our core IT services but we still have some more work to do."

As of Monday, the college believes that personal information shared within the network has not been compromised. However, Zuback noted that the college will have a better understanding of the impact of the incident once the investigation is completed.

"If in fact there has been any impact on personal information, we will be notifying those individuals immediately and directly," he said.

Currently the college is unaware how the issue occurred.

"No organization is immune to this type of attack," said Zuback. "The college will be taking the results of the forensic investigation to determine the courses of action moving forward to make sure that we minimize the chance of this occurring again."

Accommodations for students

The incident kept students and staff the college from connecting to the internet, as well as other college IT services like email and student portals.

As of Monday, core IT services have been restored except for email services.

"Staff primarily used email to communicate interdepartmentally, and externally, so we are looking at alternative methods of communications to deal with immediate needs," he said.

Zuback said some students will be receiving accommodations when it comes to deadlines for assignments, as most students were not able to connect to the internet on campus, or to the student portal.

Zuback also noted that as college application season continues, applicants who have received offers can expect a delay in communication from the registrar's office.