Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont., is preparing to give its students the choice over which student fees they want to pay during the upcoming course registration process, as part of the provincial government's "student choice initiative."

When the college's students go online to register for their classes, they will have the choice to opt in or out paying fees to support alumni services, financial aid and the College-Student Alliance, as well as the membership fee for the Student Union at Confederation College.

Lynne Savela is the executive director for the Student Union at Confederation College. (Confederation College)

Lynne Savela, the executive director for the Student Union of Confederation College Inc., or SUCCI, said that while the association is expecting a decline in their revenue base, they will not be cutting any of their programming. Nonetheless, certain services will be affected.

"We do believe that it will impact the College-Student Alliance, which is a provincial organization that deals with provincial advocacy and representation," she said. "We do see students perhaps choosing not to pay those fees."

However, Savela added that there will be certain limitations for students who choose not to pay for their student association membership.

"They would no longer be able to run for student leadership positions or represent as a student leader at the college on different committees, and they wouldn't be able to run in the elections or vote in the elections."

Additional information about the consequences of choosing to opt-out of certain fees will be made available to students as they complete their online registration.

The "student choice initiative" was introduced by the current Ontario provincial government in January 2019; the government said it was to increase transparency and options for post-secondary students regarding student fees that they have been required to pay.

Savela said that the lack of information provided when the announcement was first made led to a lot of speculation and fear among student associations. But, once the government released additional information at the end of April, concerning which ancillary fees would remain mandatory — like athletics and recreation, health and counselling, academic support and walk-safe programs — some fears were eased.

"We are finding we are able to run a lot of the things we were able to run in the past for our students, including our recreation and athletics programs because they fall under areas that the government mandated as mandatory fees."

Savela added that while some negative effects are still expected, it will not be until October or November that SUCCI will be able to assess the true impact of the government initiative. Until then, SUCCI will be in constant communication with college students.

"We do plan to continue to talk to our students and encourage them to remain involved in campus life. We believe that we [SUCCI] bring a lot of value to the students at Confederation College in terms of what we do and what we provide for them."

Course registration at Confederation College is set to open July 15.