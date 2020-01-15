Confederation College in northwestern Ontario launches new tool aimed at eliminating systemic racism

Staff at Confederation College in Thunder Bay and across northwestern Ontario are taking a closer look at the school's operations to ensure they're built on equity and inclusion.

The college launched its Diversity, Equity and Indigenous Lens on Wednesday, a document that serves as an assessment tool, which offers guidance for including Indigenous perspectives.

It includes a "series of questions that should be applied before, during and after actions taken by a department or other area of the college," a media release issued Wednesday stated. "Questions centre around the policy, program or practice's particulars/content, perspectives and principles. If a question is answered with 'no' or 'I don't know,' it is a formal acknowledgement that there is more work to do to achieve equity and decolonization."

S. Brenda Small, vice-president of the college's Centre for Policy and Research in Indigenous Learning, said the lens has been in the works for about two years.

"We were working with an external firm, who helped us analyze and examine our existing human resources and academic policies last year," Small said. "Out of that, we've developed this particular lens."

Small said the lens acknowledges that systemic racism exists, and that the college is accountable for that.

"Further, it enables our college community to have a very fulsome, in-depth conversation [on what it] means day-to-day, how it impacts learners, and how it impacts Indigenous communities," she said. "Since we live and work in northwestern Ontario, it's imperative that we do this work."