Confederation College launches entrepreneurship course

Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont., has launched a new entrepreneurship course aimed at helping students start their own businesses.

RBC Foundation on Tuesday announced a $175,000 donation to the college to help launch the initiative, which is a partnership with the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre

The new course will be very hands-on, said Innovation Centre manager Judy Sander.

"The crux of it will be to work through a business idea," she said, "meet with advisors, entrepreneurs, validate a market, go out and talk to your potential customers, find out are they really going to buy something like this? Do they have this problem that you think they have and that you're trying to solve? How are they solving it now?"

Students can also pitch business ideas to a summer accelerator program and get funding to work full-time on them over the summer months, she said.

RBC sees the donation as an investment in keeping skilled international students in the region and growing its economy, said Matt Simeoni, the vice president of commercial markets for northwestern Ontario.

One international student told CBC he plans to take the course.

Meet Patel is studying aerospace manufacturing engineering technology and plans to get a job when he's finished, he said. But his long term plan is to start his own business.

"In my family, my father — they're all businessmen," he said, "so it's in the blood."



