Confederation College prepares for virtual convocation
Thousands of Confederation College students are being celebrated Friday, as the college holds a virtual convocation ceremony.
Graduates from classes of 2021, 2020 to receive diplomas in Friday afternoon ceremony
The ceremony will include more than 2,100 students from the class of 2021, and more than 1,800 students from the class of 2020, the college said.
The ceremony is set to begin at 1 p.m., and the order of procession is as follows:
- School of Health, Negahneewin and Community Services
- School of Engineering Technology, Trades and Aviation
- School of Business, Hospitality and Media Arts
The ceremony will be viewable on YouTube, and it will remain online for those who miss the premiere.
Registered graduates can also download the video, the college said.