The second phase of the Nakina/Atikokan Drive Bridge rehabilitation project at Confederation College is expected to start on Monday, with the structure scheduled to re-open by mid-June, according to officials at the Thunder Bay campus.

The first phase of the construction was completed in the fall of 2018, after nearly 50 years of being in use.

Once construction starts on Monday, access to the college will be limited to the Balmoral Street and William Street entrances as the Golf Links Road access will be closed.

Visitors and students are asked to the Barton Drive and Sibley Drive entrance to access the Shuniah and Dorion Buildings, the SUCCI Wellness Centre, Minowaadiziiwin, Spruce and Cedar House Residences, Northwest Employment Works and the Thunder Bay Art Gallery. The William Street entrance will allow access to the McIntryre Building, Sibley Hall Residence, Children and Family Centre and Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre.

A detailed map shows where students and visitors can go during the Nakina/Atikokan bridge construction. (Confederation College) College officials said that people needing parking permits for day passes can grab them at the kiosks located in Parking Lot F, for buildings accessed by Balmoral Street, and near the hut off Schreiber Road, for buildings accessed by William Street.

Clients of Northwest Employment Works are being asked to park in Lots E and F, as they will remain open for the duration of the construction.

All city bus stops will also be relocated to the east side of the McIntyre Building and the pedestrian bridge north of the Sibley Hall Residence will be available for pedestrians to access the two sides of campus.

The multi-use trail access will also change during the construction, with detours marked.

Officials at the college are recommending students and visitors walk, bike or carpool during the construction as there will be delays in traffic.