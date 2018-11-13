Confederation College students take part in bridge-building competition

Confederation College students in the Civil Engineering Technology program had a chance to test out their bridge-building skills in a Bridge Design-Build competition on Monday as part of a hands-on learning experience in their construction management course.

Students were put into teams and were given a design-build package which included a contract and limited resources to construct the lightest bridge that can support the most weight.

"In other classes, we were just told what's in the contract, but actually having to read one and figure out what was needed in order to fulfil it has given me a better understanding that I can take with me into the workforce," Confederation College student Haley Leclair stated in a written release on Monday.

Each bridge was tested to the point of failure with the winning team expected to move on to a similar competition at the 59th annual fall workshop of the Municipal Engineers Association in Thunder Bay in late November.

The bridges were tested for appearance, build time, cost and load-bearing ability.

On Monday, students Chris Zysko, Paul Zysko and Trenton Woodbeck won the competition with a bridge that held 54 kilograms.