Confederation College campus bridge reopens to traffic

The Nakina/Atikokan Drive Bridge on Confederation College's Thunder Bay, Ont., campus has reopened to traffic, the college said Friday.

The bridge has been closed since August for the first phase of the reconstruction project.

The college said that phase has now been completed, and all bus stops and vehicle drop-offs have reverted to their standard locations.

However, the shuttle bus service that ran between the McIntyre and Shuniah buildings during the construction period is no longer in service, and the City of Thunder Bay's pedestrian bridge, which is located next to the Nakina/Atikokan bridge, is still under construction.

The second and final phase of the Nakina/Atikokan bridge project is scheduled to begin in spring 2019.