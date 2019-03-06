Participation in this year's Confederation College Student Union (SUCCI) election has been the highest ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2016, according to a written statement from the school on Tuesday.

"For this election we had twice as many candidates than usual," SUCCI executive director, Lynne Savela said. "There is a strong interest in student leadership opportunities at Confederation College, which is clearly seen through the increased engagement of candidates and voters."

This year a total of 32 candidates ran for 10 positions on the student union board, with a 37 per cent voter turnout — surpassing the 28 per cent record set in 2016.

"Student leaders on the SUCCI Board help to advocate for positive change for those attending Confederation College and do all they can to enhance the overall college experience," Savela stated.

Vignesh Viswanathan said he's "honoured" to be re-elected for a second term as SUCCI president as he believes in the important role SUCCI plays in the lives of students.

"Engaging students through participation in activities outside of the classroom helps them feel welcome and connected," Viswanathan said. "And now more than ever, with the pressure student associations are currently facing from recent changes to provincial legislation, strong student associations are critical."