High school students in Thunder Bay, Ont., got a chance to experience life on campus at Confederation College while earning credits needed for their high school graduation, as well as their first year of post-secondary education, this summer.

"This is a great program for our students for a number of reasons," Jane Lower, the student success lead for Lakehead Public Schools, told CBC News. "For some of them, this is the program they'll need to graduate ... another positive benefit is that this helps them make that transition from secondary to post-secondary."

She said the program this summer run by C.L.A.S.S., or the Centre for Learning and Student Success, gives students the opportunity to not only attend first year college classes, but also interact with college instructors and see what the expectations are like for first year post-secondary students.

"For some of them, it's the opportunity to set goals for the future, so it's free of charge for them," Lower explained. "So they get to explore a post secondary program and decide if this is the career that they choose to follow without having the cost."

Very 'rewarding' experience

Over 160 high school students participated in this year's program and many of them have already decided to move on to taking trades or courses in the foods department, according to Peter Prochilo, a principal with the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.

He said students get to experience what college courses are like which also gives them the confidence to succeed if they decide to go into post-secondary studies.

"Vast majority completed successfully ... and so it's very rewarding for them and gives them that look ahead of where they envision themselves in post-secondary," Prochilo said, adding that an opportunity like this gives students a fresh perspective of where they want to take their education next.

A student in the carpentry class says the course gives him the feeling of satisfaction because he's able to fix and make things with his hands. (Logan Turner / CBC)

A carpentry student who recently graduated from St. Patrick High School agrees.

"It means a lot because I like carpentry, I like fixing things, I like working with my hands and this course teaches these skills," Aiden Kuivila said.