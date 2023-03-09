Renovations closing Thunder Bay's Canada Games Complex for 4 months

Thunder Bay's Canada Games Complex is shutting its doors temporarily for renovations, the city said.

Council approved the project at its meeting on Monday. The closure will begin on June 4, and last about four months.

The work includes replacement of the facility's boiler, accessibility upgrades, the installation of new accessible washrooms and showers, the construction of a new gender-neutral, barrier-free washroom and special needs change room, and exterior wall repairs.

Kelvin Jankowski, the city's construction services supervisor, said the work will help reduce energy costs at the complex.

"The renovations actually will save approximately $128,000 per year in energy costs," he said. "Also, anywhere that we can improve accessibility, especially at facilities like the Canada Games Complex, we like to do that."

The Canada Games Complex will close for four months in June for renovations. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

The cost of the project is about $3 million, but 80 per cent of that is being covered by the federal government's Green and Inclusive Community Building Fund.

The city said spring swimming lessons and other activities will continue as planned.

All memberships will be put on hold for the closure period, and will be extended for as long as the complex is unavailable due to the closure.

Any patrons who wish to cancel their memberships can receive a credit or a refund, the city said.