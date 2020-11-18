Compassionate Kenora continues to provide primary care in spite of uncertainty

On Main Street in downtown Kenora, there are many shops and storefronts.

It's a busy street, and the heart of Kenora's business community.

But located on this same street is a small building with a simple sign — it reads "Compassionate Kenora."

This former candy shop is now a hub for many people experiencing homelessness in the community. Here, people find warmth, shelter, food and medical attention.

But, the future of Compassionate Kenora's present location is in question.

Funding issues and concerns expressed by some members of the business community have created uncertainty.

Dr. Jonny Grek, a founding member of Compassionate Kenora, sees patients at the building each week.

Grek said Compassionate Kenora serves a vital role in the community.

"It is a warming space and a safe space for people to come and receive primary care referrals, addiction services or anything that somebody who is homeless or under-housed might need to to navigate through the health care system," said Grek.

He said Compassionate Kenora started as a Facebook group to try and challenge some of the the negativity he and others observed in the community. From there, Grek said it grew into an action group.

Since July 2019, the executive directors of Compassionate Kenora are Grek, a family doctor, as well as Becky Shorrock and Jen Carlson, both registered nurses.

There are two medical clinics a week at the building, on Tuesdays and Fridays, which Grek said provides about 10 to 15 hours of direct patient contact.

Dr Jonny Grek, of Compassionate Kenora (Supplied by Dr. Jonny Grek)

Grek said the clinic is for anybody who has fallen through the cracks of the conventional medical system and most of the people he sees are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, depending on circumstances. He said many also use drugs.

"There are a lot of addiction issues that we see," Grek said. "But there's also a fair amount of social work and case management involved in the practice, drug testing, you know, blood borne infection testing and treatment. But that's only one part of what we do. We're also advocates for for giving voice to the voiceless effectively."

Grek said many of the folks that he sees are actually not allowed on certain property, whether that's a pharmacy or the hospital . He said others don't feel comfortable in traditional medical settings, due to discrimination or because they need to use drugs to prevent some sort of withdrawal sickness. For others, he said simply waiting for long periods in a hospital environment is going to be difficult for them.

"There are some folks who just relate to the way in which we practice and the way that we we speak," said Grek. "You know, there's certain language we use which might be different to the conventional way in which a primary care provider might do that. And finally, there are those who are seeking more of a cultural aspect or a spiritual aspect to the care."

Recently, the Ne-Chee Friendship Centre, an Indigenous-run organization in Kenora, provided Compassionate Kenora $2,000 dollars a month to maintain a food security initiative that includes lunch and dinner at the facility seven days a week.

Grek said that money will help sustain that program through February 2021. However, an even larger concern faces Compassionate Kenora at that point as the building's lease — and much of their funding — runs out.

"So that's kind of a big push for us now," said Grek. "How how can we make it a sustainable operation not only for our own security, so we know whether we can open the doors, but also so that the folks on the street know that this isn't just a flash in the pan six-month thing, that actually it's going to continue to support their needs going forward."

Grek noted that like every non-profit, volunteer-run organization, Compassionate Kenora relies on donations and grants to exist. He said, as February looms, they will be scrambling to find money to pay rent, utilities, and a way to keep the lights on.

"So until February, we're OK," said Grek.

"Although we've invited some unwanted attention upon ourselves purely by virtue of the fact we do see some folks that may be considered controversial figures or have fallen out of favour with some of the businesses here in Kenora. So we need to also just work on a daily basis to to ensure that people feel safe, but also that the local businesses feel safe as well. That's going to really decide as to whether we can even stay at this particular location until February."