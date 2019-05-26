Two mayors in Ontario are challenging each other through Twitter to a friendly competition over which city will come out ahead in this year's commuter challenge.

This year's challenge between Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro and Bryan Paterson, the mayor of Kingston, is part of the annual event, held across the country. This year's commuter challenge runs between June 2 and 8.

The commuter challenge promotes people leaving their cars at home and encourages cycling, walking, busing and carpooling.

The challenge from the top elected official in Kingston came on Thursday after Thunder Bay bested the southern Ontario city in 2018 over which mid-sized community had the highest participation rate in the country.

. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommuterChallenge2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommuterChallenge2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YGK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YGK</a> had the highest participation rate for a Canadian mid-sized city for 5 years. Last year we were bested by <a href="https://twitter.com/CityThunderBay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityThunderBay</a> . Looking fwd to reclaiming our spot! Mayor Mauro, how do you feel about a friendly challenge? Is the sleeping giant up for it? —@MayorPaterson

Mauro accepted the challenge and stated in a written release that he's "confident that #TeamSleepingGiant will hold onto top spot for the [second] year."

Mayor Mauro stated, “Last year, we were overwhelmed by the number of people who participated in Commuter Challenge.” Let's surpass last year's participation rate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamSleepingGiant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamSleepingGiant</a>, register for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommuterChallenge2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommuterChallenge2019</a> at: <a href="https://t.co/c2nt71YbjS">https://t.co/c2nt71YbjS</a> <a href="https://t.co/jKDL7DGmJt">pic.twitter.com/jKDL7DGmJt</a> —@CityThunderBay

The two mayors agreed that the city with the highest commuter challenge participation rate this year will be named the winner of the wager, with that city handing over a shirt that's quintessential to that place. The losing mayor will then have to wear it on June 17, while raising the other city's flag.

"This is a friendly competition," Paterson stated in a written release. "At the end of the day, our real goal is to encourage more people to participate in commuter challenge."