Gamers gather to play, build community, as Thunder Bay business launches weekly LAN parties

A south-side Thunder Bay business is hoping to build up community through video games.

Community Spokes, which launched as a bicycle co-op, has begun providing do-it-yourself electronics repair services.

But owner Ian Cameron, an avid gamer himself, couldn't let all those PCs just sit there on the shelf. So he's putting some of them to use every Saturday, hosting free LAN — or local area network — parties, allowing other gamers to drop in and play together at the shop's Simpson Street location.

"I went to LAN parties as a kid in my hometown of Kitchener-Waterloo," Cameron said. "It's something real, something different."

"And maybe much of this gaming generation hasn't had a LAN party, so I might offer them something that they don't know about, something they only hear about."

The growth of online gaming has pushed in-person LAN parties aside in recent years, with platforms like Steam, Discord, the PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live making it very easy to play with, or against, people from around the world.

A group of gamers plays Overcooked 2 at a recent LAN party at Community Spokes in Thunder Bay. Community Spokes is hosting the parties every Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. (Community Spokes/Provided)

To accommodate the LAN parties at Community Spokes, some tables have been constructed in the back corner of the shop. Cameron currently offers four "decent" gaming PCs for use, free of charge, and people can also bring their own gaming PC or laptop in if they prefer.

As for the games themselves, Cameron said he's set up for Steam, the Epic Game Store, and PC Game Pass.

"I've just been going through every single game from A-Z, and I say, 'oh, this one looks good,' and I write it on the list," he said. "I have a [terabyte] of storage and I just kind of rotate them out."

Recent gatherings have seen gamers playing Age of Empires, Overcooked 2, and Tetris Effect.

"Just know the Internet here, we can't install an 80 [gigabyte] game in 10 minutes," Cameron said. "We could definitely install [a four-gigabyte game] really quickly."

"It's definitely very spontaneous," he said.

Cameron also said he hopes to see the events expand.

"I'm just learning how to run LANS," he said. "I expect that this event won't just be a four-hour event. It might be a whole day event, eventually, as it builds and grows."

"I would love to spend one day a week, just gaming out with friends," Cameron said. "We'll just see where it goes. We'll start small and see where it needs to pivot in order for it to be sustainable, and for it to work."

The LAN parties start at 4 p.m. at Community Spokes, which is located at 303 Simpson St.

Admission is free, and they'll go as late as players want.

However, if someone is bringing their own PC to play on, Cameron suggests they arrive by 3 p.m., just to ensure there's enough setup time.