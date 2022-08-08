A 'wonderful thing': Community Spokes works with city to donate bikes to kids

Some Thunder Bay, Ont., youth have a new way to get around town thanks to a partnership between Community Spokes and Evergreen a United Neighbourhood.

The two organizations teamed up recently to save a load of bikes from the Thunder Bay landfill site, fix them up, and donate them to the kids.

"My staff and I, we rented a U-Haul," said Community Spokes owner and operator Ian Cameron. "We drove up there [and] just filled it up to the brim.

"We brought them back, and then we just did refurbishment on the kids' bikes, and we gave them away," he said. "Essentially just getting them into the hands of kids that might not have a bike, or their bike's broken. So we really tried to find an audience that was in need of bikes."

Cameron said about 10 refurbished bikes were given away to the Evergreen youth last week. Basic repairs were done, but the youth were invited to Community Spokes on Simpson Street if they wanted to make further upgrades using the tools there.

Linda Bruins, executive director of Evergreen, called the donation a "wonderful thing," adding many of the kids can't get bikes on their own, or are unable to make required repairs.

But the bikes, she said, are very important to the youth, who were "super excited" to receive them.

"They ride their bikes to come to Evergreen House," she said of the youth. "They go to Minnesota Park, they go to the pool."

"They go on adventures with their friends," Bruins said. "It just really gives them freedom to enjoy it."

Cameron said the youth were also given helmets and lessons on safety, when they received the bikes.

Last week's donation will hopefully be the first of many, he said.

It's estimated that about 2,000 bikes are thrown out in the Thunder Bay area each year, Cameron said, and he hopes to put together a non-profit organization that can recover those bikes, repair them as needed, and donate them to people who need them.

"Essentially, have this organization collect all these bikes in the landfills, store them in some kind of warehouse or whatever, and then distribute them as appropriate to these parties that are helping people access transportation and access bicycles," he said. "Obviously, it can grow to something bigger and more beautiful, as do most things regarding bicycles and community and giving."

Cameron said he's had early discussions with the city about the possibility, but otherwise the initiative remains in its early days.

"I'm just one guy, but I am looking for help," he said. "So anybody who wants to help with ... storing and collecting and distributing bikes that are otherwise going to be thrown out, let me know because I've only got a couple of square feet here [at Community Spokes]."