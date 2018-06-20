A new program in Thunder Bay Ont., is designed to both attract newcomers, and fill labour shortages in the city, by connecting employers with skilled workers from other parts of the world.

The idea is to employ two "matchmakers," who will be tasked with keeping track of labour needs, and helping with the recruitment of immigrants or migrants from other parts of Canada.

"They're going to basically shepherd individuals and businesses through the immigration process or through the settlement process," said Charles Cirtwill, president of the Northern Policy Institute, which will run the project along with a number of community partners.

The matchmakers will also be versed on the existing labour shortages in the city, said Cirtwill, such as the need for truck drivers, or personal support workers, and will be able to keep track of potential newcomers who might be able to fill the roles.

There are plenty of people interested in taking advantage of opportunities in the Thunder Bay area, he said, it's just a matter of making the right connections.

"For example, just last year, there were several representatives of the region who went to job fairs in Scotland and elsewhere in Europe, and came back with 600 resumes of people who were interested in coming here."

"What they discovered when they got back is there was no one to give the resumes to, and so that's what the matchmaker does. When we get those expressions of interest ... that resume or that email or that phone call goes to the matchmaker."

The success of the program will be measured by tracking how many people successfully settle in Thunder Bay while the project is running, compared to historical numbers.

Other partners in the project include the North Superior Workforce Planning Board, La Société Economique de l'Ontario, the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission.