Community Foundation distributes funds for Gender Equality

Three local organizations have received funding from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation through a pilot that is committed to achieving gender equality within various communities.

Thunder Bay Community Foundation, along with 26 other community foundations, received a total of $35,000 to distribute to local projects and organizations that serve women within the city.

"This pilot is really centred around core themes of peace, power, and planet that connect the womens movement in Canada and internationally," said Andrea Calderon, Executive Director at the Thunder Bay Community Foundation. "I believe these are three incredible local programs that are really helping to build a more equitable Thunder Bay."

Roots to Harvest, Beendigen, and Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario are the three organizations who received funding through the Pilot Fund for Gender Equality.

Jennifer McKeown, Development and Communications Coordinator says the funding will be making a new service possible which aims to educate women in the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre on the support available to them after their release.

"This funding is really an opportunity for us to fill a gap that we've recognized and to do it well," said McKeown. "It's really allowed us to provide this service to the women at the correctional centre with the maximum level of support."

According to Calderon, Beedigen will be using the funding to facilitate a variety of workshops, one of which will teach women to create ribbon skirts.

For Roots to Harvest, the new funding will allow the organization to expand their Culture Kitchen program.

The Pilot Fund for Gender Equality is supported by collaboration between the Thunder Bay community foundation, the community foundation of Canada, and the Equality Fund with support from the Government of Canada.