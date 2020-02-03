Work underway on city's new Community Energy and Emissions Plan

The City of Thunder Bay is seeking input from the public as it moves ahead with plans to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

The Community Energy and Emissions Plan was launched last month. The plan is scheduled to be completed by January 2021, and will be used to guide the city as it moves toward carbon neutrality.

"Right now, we are still in the data collection phase," said Summer Stevenson, EarthCare Thunder Bay's acting sustainability coordinator.

"We had to look at the municipality itself, so the energy that we used in city buildings," she said. "We also looked at things like our bus routes."

That included emissions from buses, but also how far Thunder Bay's transit system goes to offset private vehicle use.

"We also looked at external organizations, as well," she said. "We were in contact with Thunder Bay Hydro, and looking at their estimates for how much energy is used in the city."

Industrial operations like Resolute were also contacted, Stevenson said.

Once the data collection phase is complete, that will be used to determine a baseline for carbon emissions in Thunder Bay, she said.

Consultants will then report on what Thunder Bay will look like in 2050 if no action is taken.

The consultants will also provide some ideas and possible methods to get Thunder Bay's emissions down. Stevenson said possibilities may include improving public transit and active transportation in the city, as well as increasing support for electric vehicles.

Thunder Bay residents who want to provide input will have many chances to do so, Stevenson said. EarthCare will begin making appearances at community events in April, and surveys will be posted at getinvolvedthunderbay.ca where a survey is currently available asking residents about their concerns about climate change.

"We have a lot of momentum talking about climate, and we have been seeing youth rise up all across the world, and say 'we want our communities safe, we want action,'" Stevenson said. "It's a really great time for us to start considering how Thunder Bay can get on board with this."