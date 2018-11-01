Community Better challenge kicks off in dozen of communities across northwestern Ontario

Communities across northern Ontario are participating in a national challenge to claim the title of Canada's most active community, and to try their shot at winning $100,000 to put toward physical activity initiatives.

The Community Better challenge is facilitated by non-for-profit ParticipACTION, in a bid to get Canadians moving throughout the month of June.

"Now, more than ever, physical activity is needed to help us stay healthy in mind, body, and community spirit. Research shows the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the health of Canadians of all ages, with many moving less and spending more time being sedentary," reads a release from ParticipACTION.

"The Community Better Challenge provides an easy, fun and safe way to get communities moving and socially connecting, either in-person or virtually, through physical activity and sport."

The challenge runs from June 1 to 30, ultimately recognizing the community which has tracked the most minutes, based on its population size, as Canada's Most Active Community and awarding it with $100,000 to support local physical activity initiatives. Activity will be logged through the ParticipACTION app.

"The purpose is to really encourage our community to get outside to introduce daily movements to their life and to foster that Community connection, even though we can't get together in person. I think that should there be no COVID, this would've have been an entirely different activity for us. We could have gotten together to do big events," said Katie Law, Manitouwadge, Ont., community planner.

"I still think that we can foster connections online this way. So I'm excited to introduce it and knowing that physical activity is needed," she added

Law said the month-long campaign serves as a way to engaged with the community, something that's been more challenging to do through the pandemic.

She said other community organizations and schools are also planning incentives to get residents moving with the challenge, including weekly motivation challenges and prizes.

Elsewhere In the region, dozens of other communities are participating in the challenge such as Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Dryden, Emo, Nipigon, Red Rock, and Wauzhushk Ongigum First Nation.

In 2019, over 265 million minutes of physical activity were tracked by individuals on the ParticipACTION app through the Community Better challenge.

At the end of the challenge, Enderby, B.C., was crowned Canada's Most Active Community, while Marathon Ont., was named the most active community in the region.

For a full list of participating communities, visit here.