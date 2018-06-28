A community art build in Thunder Bay, Ont. featuring artists and collaborators Christi Belcourt and Isaac Murdoch, brought people together on Wednesday to help build banners for activism projects across the country.

The banners, which featured sayings like "water is sacred, no pipelines" and "sacred earth" displayed messages opposing pipelines and supporting water protection. They will be sent to activists who are fighting against the Enbridge and Trans Mountain pipelines.

Belcourt and Murdoch, who opened their exhibition called Uprising: The Power of Mother Earth on Tuesday at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery, have been doing community art builds in many cities as a way to help support different causes and help communities connect with one another, they said.

"We've been doing community arts builds for about a year and a half all over," said Belcourt. "We've even done a few of them in the United States. We typically go into communities, set up places for people to screen print banners, paint banners, and then we ship those off for free to different front-line actions."

Belcourt says community art builds like these allow for people in local communities to connect with the people and causes taking place around the country. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

She says the community art builds are meant to help people understand and support those who are working to oppose pipelines.

"We are in a very crucial time in the earth where corporations are running amuck with the environment," said Belcourt. "They are taking advantage of the environment and they're leaving environmental degradation in their path. There isn't going to be much left if we continue down this path."

This banner says 'protect water.' Four large banners and 500 smaller banners were being made at the community art build. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

"We need to have a community mindedness ... where we support each other," said Belcourt. "So if there's an Indigenous people one place who is facing this kind of threat to their waters, then, we need to support them in what their desires are and not turn a blind eye to it."

'Economy higher than ecology' perspective

Murdoch doesn't describe himself as an artist, but a man who does "doodles for the resistance." He said community art builds help people get their messages across.

"I think it's important to get the message out there that it's not okay to expand tar sands during abrupt climate change. There's something wrong with that," said Murdoch. "And right now, there's a belief that economy [is] somehow higher than ecology and environment, and that's not right."

Isaac Murdoch doesn't consider himself an artist, but someone who does 'doodles for the resistance.' (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Murdoch said he goes right to the front lines to connect with those who oppose the pipelines, and there, he does art.

"I've been to the front lines of all these different actions just to give support to all the warriors that are out there but also to inspire people to get involved," said Murdoch. "We do a lot of community work, for example in Thunder Bay, to bring awareness to those front lines."

"Indigenous people, they're not protesters. They're nations of people saying no. There's a big difference between protesting and having a nation of people saying we don't want this in our backyard."

Art and Activism go hand in hand

Belcourt said she knows that banners won't stop pipelines, but she hopes that the fight against them will serve a larger purpose.

"My hopes and dreams [are] that water would be protected, that water would be considered sacred, that there would be legislation that would consider water as being alive," said Belcourt. "The ultimate goal is to live in place where we have pristine, clean waters."

She says art and activism relate closely to one another because art strikes a chord when trying to get a message across.

"Art has a way of communicating with people and reaching into them and touching them in a way that words cannot," she said. "And so using art for a cause that benefits all human beings and the planet … there's not better way to use art, I don't think."

Community members made print screen banners on canvas using various designs. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Murdoch says art speaks volumes because it impacts people in a deeper way.

"You cannot tell art to be quiet; you cannot tell art to go away," he said. "So art is incredible because it always has the last word … art is like an extra person, it's a voice when there's nobody there. It amplifies the message. So art can be used as a very powerful tool to send a message to society that if you keep seeing it over and over, it starts to transform how society thinks."

Belcourt and Murdoch's exhibit will be at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery from now until November 25th.