Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate a collision Tuesday, which involved one of the force's vehicles and led to the closure of Golf Links Road, north of Oliver Road.

Thunder Bay police said they were called to a two vehicle crash at the entrance to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Golf Links, between Oliver Road and Sunrise Boulevard, shortly after 11 a.m.

In a written release, city police said people were injured in the crash.

OPP, in their own written release Tuesday afternoon, said the collision involved one of their vehicles and, as a result, the province's civilian police watchdog invoked its mandate, which includes investigating cases involving police where there has been a death or serious injury.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed in the collision, or how many people were hurt.

The OPP said, because the SIU is involved, it can't comment on the matter. Thunder Bay police said earlier on Tuesday that they would have further information about the collision, but a spokesperson later said that the involvement of the SIU also precludes the local force from commenting further.

CBC News has requested comment from the SIU.

Thunder Bay police said they are also investigating the crash.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

People can access the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre through the Oliver Road entrance, police said.