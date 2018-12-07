Female driver charged after 'crashing into business' at high speed in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 27-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offences after she reportedly crashed into a business on the city's south side on Thursday afternoon.

Police said an officer observed a person, who was possibly wanted on warrants, just after 3 p.m on December 6, driving a pickup truck northbound on Vickers Street North.

According to a written release on Friday from the Thunder Bay Police Service, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect ignored the officer's lights and siren before accelerating and speeding through a stop sign at the intersection of Vickers Street North and Northern Avenue.

The pickup truck then sideswiped a delivery vehicle before crashing into Adduono's Sheet Metal at a high rate of speed.

Police said the crash caused extensive damage to the building and rendered the vehicle inoperable.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police.

She appeared in court on Friday and has been remanded into custody with a future date.