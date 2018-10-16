Thunder Bay college, university release pot policies

Both the college and the university in Thunder Bay, Ont., have decided their campuses will be smoke-free zones when it comes to recreational cannabis.

Lakehead University and Confederation College have each released policies spelling out the rules that will be in place on their respective grounds, once legalization comes into effect on Oct. 17.

The college will prohibit the possession or use of cannabis anywhere on campus, including smoking areas, said Mike Rozic, the school's senior manager of public safety and risk management.

That decision is all about the health and safety of staff and students, he said, noting that they want to take particular care given the nature of some college programs.

"We have several programs where you're working heavy machinery," he said. "We have a flight program.

"Obviously it's a health and safety risk ... letting someone smoke cannabis and get a bit of an impairment and then to operate one of these machines."

Campus Living Centres, which runs the college residences, will also prohibit the use of cannabis in residence, the school's substance use policy stated, however, students can possess cannabis stored in a sealed container in residence.

No smoking, vaping at University

Lakehead University, which released its cannabis policy on Friday, will also ban the consumption of recreational cannabis in any form in public spaces, including designated smoking areas.

Edible forms of cannabis, however, will be treated much like alcohol, meaning students of legal age can consume cannabis in private residence rooms.

Cannabis cultivation also is not allowed on campus, the policy stated.