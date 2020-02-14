Coldest Night of the Year returns with critical fundraising goal

Thunder Bay's Grace Place is set to hit the streets next weekend for their annual fundraising walk, Coldest Night of the Year.

This year the street ministry is aiming to raise $70,000, which will help fund their Out of the Cold emergency shelter, where they meet capacity almost every night.

"Once they end up at our doors it means there's no availability at the other shelters, so we let them in and make them feel as comfortable as possible," said Melody Macsemchuk, a pastor at Grace Place.

The Out of the Cold emergency shelter has been opening its doors to the city's most vulnerable population in the winter months for three years. In that time they've helped hundreds of people by providing a safe and warm space to stay overnight, and have served thousands of hot meals.

'We wanted to just be that safety net'

"It really has made a difference, there has been no cold-related deaths in the city of Thunder Bay since we started, and that's one of our goals," she said. "We wanted to just be that safety net."

In order for the organization to continue serving the city's homeless population, a significant amount of funding will need to be raised at this year's Coldest Night of the Year event.

Grace Place operates the program with local and provincial funding support, but after this season their funding streams will be "up in the air".

"Next year is the last year of that funding and after that the funding is up in the air, so we are taking a proactive approach with our walks," said Gary Macsemchuk.

He added that funding this program is critical as they begin to see an increase in poverty in the city and a shift in the demographic they are serving.

'The poverty problems of Thunder Bay are increasing'

"Some of them are presenting with Alzheimers," he said. "There's people that are battling cancer with chemotherapy and they're homeless so we have them at Grace Place."

There has seemingly been an increase of homeless people who are apart of Thunder Bay's aging population, he said, as well as many who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

"We have seen an increase in the number of people that are addicted, especially to drugs," said Macsemchuk. "The poverty problems of Thunder Bay are increasing."

This year the Coldest Night of the Year walk will begin at The Summit Church at 515 North Syndicate Ave, in Thunder Bay. There will be two-kilometre, five-kilometre, or 10-kilometre routes.

The event is happening on Feb. 22 and is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

For more information on the event, including how to register, visit the Coldest Night of the Year website.