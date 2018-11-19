It's been a colder than usual start to the winter season this year in northwestern Ontario as residents in Thunder Bay woke up to temperatures below the seasonal average.

"It was a cold week last week and right now it's still very cold," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng told CBC News on Monday, "and if we look at the monthly average up to this point, we are at minus four degrees and normally Thunder Bay should be sitting at about minus two to minus three."

He said although the one degree difference might seem "trivial," the lower than average numbers show that there were "lots of cold temperatures to pull that average down."

Battleground for warm versus cold air

For the past week in Thunder Bay and the rest of northwestern Ontario, Cheng said "the colder air has been winning" with the Arctic pressure coming down from the northern prairies.

"Usually this time of the year, it's really the battleground between the warmer air from the south and the colder air from the north," Cheng added, "and a lot of the cold air surges down to northwestern Ontario and that's why it's been so cold."

He said the beginning of November started out milder than average at seven degrees and milder temperatures should be returning again by mid-week.

"The normal temperatures for this time of year should be right about four or five degrees or so," Cheng added. "As we head into Wednesday [and] Thursday, temperatures will slowly rise back up and for the weekend, it should be much warmer than what it is right now. Much warmer."