Thunder Bay Fire Rescue encourages residents to stay away from ice-covered water

Winter is here in northwestern Ontario and it's here to stay for at least a little while.

With the temperature in Thunder Bay being seasonally below average for the past week, officials at Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are encouraging parents, guardians and teachers to talk to their children about the dangers of walking on ice-covered water and the risks of being exposed to freezing cold water.

According to a written release issued on Thursday, ice conditions are especially dangerous early in the season as thick ice has not yet formed. River banks and icy shorelines should also be avoided as they pose a slip hazard to those walking along them.

"Public safety is our main priority and we ask residents to stay away from all bodies of water this time of year," Deputy Fire Chief Greg Hankkio stated. "Exposure to cold water can end your life in a matter of minutes."

Exposure to cold water can cause loss of consciousness, drowning and heart failure as the temperature of your heart, brain and other vital organs drops when exposed to cold water.