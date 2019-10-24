Skip to Main Content
Two charged after Thunder Bay police seize cocaine during traffic stop
Two people from southern Ontario are facing charges after Thunder Bay, Ont., police seized a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, during a traffic stop this week.
Two people from southern Ontario are facing charges after Thunder Bay police seized a quantity of drugs during a traffic stop. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Police said the charges came after officers saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through an alley between Cumming and Bethune streets at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, and when they approached the vehicle, they smelled a strong odour of cannabis.

Officers then saw a quantity of cannabis inside the vehicle, and learned the driver did not have a valid licence.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle, and police said the passenger then began acting suspiciously. An officer questioned the passenger further, and the passenger surrendered a bag of a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, and police seized a quantity of cannabis, cocaine, and crack cocaine. The estimated street value of the drugs is $6,500.

A 20-year-old man from Mississauga and 21-year-old woman from Toronto are both facing drug related charges.

They both appeared in court Thursday and were remanded into custody.

