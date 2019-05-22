Toronto woman, teen, charged with trafficking cocaine after crash on Lake Superior north shore highway

A 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male, both from Toronto, face a number of charges, including trafficking cocaine, after a reported crash on Highway 17 east of Terrace Bay over the long weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the collision on Saturday around 10 a.m.

Officers then learned the 24-year-old driver had a suspended licence, and there was improperly-stored marijuana within reach in the vehicle, police said in a written release.

Police said the vehicle was travelling west when the crash happened.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered about 440 grams of cocaine and a large knife police said.

The 16-year-old also reportedly gave a false name to police.

The 24-year-old was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and driving while suspended.

The 16-year-old was also charged with trafficking, as well as possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing police.

Both remain in custody after a Sunday bail hearing, police said.