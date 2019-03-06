A new coalition hopes to sway the Ontario government in favour of a proposed route to the Ring of Fire, which would extend from the far north mineral deposit to an existing route near Pickle Lake.

The East-West Ring of Fire Road Coalition was created to represent municipalities, First Nations and businesses with a stake in the route, which proponents say would have great economic benefits for northwestern Ontario.

"Recently we've heard concerns that the provincial government isn't aware of all the positive information and benefits that an east-west corridor would bring, and there's a bit more focus on a north-south corridor," said Sioux Lookout mayor Doug Lawrance, who spoke on behalf of the coalition at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto on Tuesday.

Doug Lawrance is the mayor of Sioux Lookout, Ont. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

Lawrance said one of the benefits of the route is that its construction would align well with construction of the Wataynikaneyap Power line in the region.

"They will need roads to develop this power line, and having an all-weather road will make this a lot easier," he said.

Lawrance said he was joined by representatives of Cat Lake and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nations at Tuesday's event, and added that some other communities including Red Lake and Pickle Lake are supportive of the coalition. He said they plan to reach out to others as well.

While the east-west route was first proposed by the mining company Noront, Lawrance said the Ring of Fire deposit isn't the only reason to build year-round roads in the north.

"If you think about Cat Lake, and the housing, trying to get housing in on the winter roads ... this route would pass close enough and it would promote the construction of all-weather roads to the north," he said.

"It's time to develop the all-weather roads to the north to benefit the communities that are there, the people that are there, and to benefit the entire province."