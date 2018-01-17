CMHA taking over as operator of Kenora's emergency shelter

The Kenora branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) will officially take over as the operator of the city's emergency shelter on Aug. 1, the Kenora District Services Board said.

The transition brings with it updates to the shelter's policies and procedures, designed to increase safety of the shelter's patrons and staff, and the community, the board said in a media release issued Thursday.

"These changes at the Kenora Emergency Shelter complement the KDSB's overall plan to address homelessness throughout the entire district, which includes a shelter development in the City of Dryden and a new shelter development in Sioux Lookout," said board CAO Henry Wall. "This has been a great first step."

Further enhancements will be made at the shelter over the next few months, the board said, including the development of a hub model to connect people with other services, such as primary care, and affordable housing programs.

The shelter provides overnight accommodation to Kenora's homeless population. The 44-bed facility saw more than 8,800 nightly stays in 2019, the board said.

No service interruptions have occurred during the transitional period, which began July 1.