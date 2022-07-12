This Makes It Personal: How climate change is affecting life in northwestern Ontario
CBC series shows profound effect climate change is having on wildlife, people and landscape
Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative entitled "Our Changing Planet" to show and explain the effects of climate change. Keep up with the latest news on our Climate and Environment page.
This spring, the CBC's Amy Hadley set out to explore climate change's effect on northwestern Ontario for the radio series This Makes It Personal.
The series introduces audiences to people who are facing down the impacts of climate change in their daily lives and what they're doing about it: From how a remote First Nation is adapting to changing water and patterns, to wolverines and their changing habitats, and a support group helping people through climate anxiety.
Scroll through to listen to the entire series below:
A tale of 2 lakes and 2 anglers
The series begins in early April, at Fort William First Nation, on a frozen Lake Superior, where Philip Solomon explained how climate change is making fishing unpredictable for Indigenous anglers like himself across northwestern Ontario.
How climate change is shrinking an iconic northern animal's home
It's been made clear throughout years of reporting that climate change is affecting animals like polar bears and caribou, but it's also making life more challenging for other northern creatures. In this next segment, we head into the woods to see things through the eyes of the wolverine.
How 1 small act can lead to big results
Talking about climate change often focuses on the big picture, but as this next segment shows, people in Thunder Bay are finding something as simple as saving their seeds can be an act of adaptation and resilience in the face of uncertainty.
Coping with climate anxiety
Climate change can be overwhelming, but a group of people is working to manage that and bring forward positive change. Here's a look at how talking things through, and making their voices heard, is making a difference.