Climate change, cost of living among election issues for voters in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Climate change, the cost of living, health care and homelessness are among the election issues for voters in Thunder Bay, Ont., during this federal election.

CBC Thunder Bay took to the streets Wednesday, shortly after the writ was issued, to speak with people about the issues weighing on their minds as they prepare to go to the polls.

"It's funny but climate change now has risen to the top," said 77-year-old Allan Campbell. "We have to think about the younger generation coming up. We can't be selfish ... I've had a pretty good life myself, so I want to – when I leave I want to see this earth in a better situation than when I came into it, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen."

Cory Beerthuizen told CBC he wants the federal parties to pay more attention to the north and do something to address cost of living issues in the region. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Some voters told CBC that provincial cuts to programs such as student loans and seniors care would influence their vote federally.

"I have two special needs nephews, and they need as much funding as possible, and it's not there any more, and that's horrible," said Laura Thomas, who cited education funding for special needs children as her number one priority.

Asked what she hoped a federal party could do to help the situation, she replied "step in," saying the federal government needs to contribute funding where the province won't.

"I'm in college right now so my friends are getting affected by the OSAP changes and the funding changes," Denis Waite said, speaking of the changes to student loan programs brought in by Ontario premier Doug Ford. "I won't vote for his party federally ... I probably would not vote for the Conservatives because of Doug Ford."

Cory Beerthuizen told CBC he's concerned about the high cost of living in northern Ontario and wants the federal parties to pay more attention to the region.

"They talk about the north, but north is North Bay to the people down south," he said.

Canadians go to the polls on October 21.