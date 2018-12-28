Ontario names former Lac Seul chief as 'special adviser' on Indigenous affairs

The Ontario government has named the former chief of Lac Seul First Nation in northwestern Ontario to an adviser's role to the province's Indigenous affairs minister.

The province announced on Friday that Clifford Bull will be a "special adviser" on Indigenous affairs. A written release stated that Bull will advise Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford on economic, social and jurisdictional issues affecting Indigenous communities.

According to the government, Bull will also "serve as a liaison" on behalf of Premier Doug Ford and Rickford, with Indigenous communities.

Bull was chief of Lac Seul from 2006 up until earlier this year. The province said he has also served as a band councillor for the community and worked as a social worker supporting residential school survivors.

"He has a proven track record of bringing communities and individuals together to achieve common goals," Rickford was quoted as saying in the government's announcement. "As special adviser, I know he will help create meaningful opportunities to strengthen the relationship between Indigenous communities and Ontario."

Bull ran for the PCs in the newly-created Kiiwetinoong riding in the 2018 provincial election, finishing second behind the NDP's Sol Mamakwa.