Canadian Lakehead Exhibition announces entertainment lineup with plan to appeal to younger crowd

The 133rd annual Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) entertainment line up was unveiled Wednesday in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The largest fair in northwestern Ontario announced its list of musical groups and programs that will be featured during the five-day event in August.

The list of performers includes a returning favourite: Prism.

Entertainment chair Peter Mersch said since Prism performed so well the last time they were at the CLE, the band was wanted back.

"We all get together and we put out what kinds of bands we want to see. So all of a sudden, different bands came about," said Mersch.

Other musical groups include 54-40 hailing from British Columbia, rock band the Northern Pikes from Saskatchewan, and The Hip Show, a Tragically Hip tribute band.

Local singer Arden Bruyere will perform in the food court for three hours everyday of the fair.

While some bands are geared toward an older demographic, the lineup includes two young Thunder Bay groups: The Lockyer Boys and Stardrop.

According to Mersch, the goal of having The Lockyer Boys and Stardrop perform is to appeal to younger generations.

"With the younger kids, we thought 'let's try that,'" said Mersch. "They have their own following and we thought we'd give them a shot."

The CLE fair chair and vice-president of agriculture Basil Lychowyd said the board is going through some changes.

The CLE has been a summertime favorite activity in Thunder Bay, Ont., for decades. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

"You got the baby boomers and you got the new generations," said Lychowyd. "So it's coming in the middle. I find myself right in the middle with all this, with some folks this way, that way. So we're trying to bring them here."

Lychowyd added the CLE has talked about giving attendees the option to pay with their card at the ticket booth, as the younger generation has everything on their mobile phones.

Mersch said he thinks everyone attending the CLE and listening to the live performances will have fun.

"You're going to experience loud music, so if you don't like loud music you're in the wrong place," said Mersch. "[You're going to experience] excitement, and a lot of these bands do bring that excitement because they are bands that people have heard of. And they've been around for a while, some of them. And it's just got that feeling of [being] there to see a band."

CLE offering numerous programs for kids

In addition to music, the CLE announced a variety of programs. The fair will include acts such as hypnotist Terrance B, Circus Jonathan and illusionist Tyler Biloski.

Kids World will return to the Claydon Building and feature hands-on educational spaces. Activities include face painting, a fish pond and inflatable castles, and an agricultural and historical information display will be located in the Heritage Building.

The CLE will also have Special Needs Day where 1,400 tickets will be given to 40 community organizations. Anyone with that specific ticket will get free admission and rides.

Lychowyd said the CLE wants to put smiles on people's faces and have them make memories.

"I'm just sharing my memories when I was a kid here, and how exciting it was to come here. So we wanted to share that same principle with today's generation. And that's where I try to do whatever we have to do."

CLE prepared for smoky skies from forest fires

As forest fires continue to burn across the country and bring smoke to Thunder Bay skies, the CLE will be looking to see if it will run its firework show.

CLE president Al Law said the organization works closely with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and will follow the protocol they suggest in case smoke causes a concern during the fair. He said he hopes the firework show will take place.

Lychowyd said safety is his biggest concern, but since Thunder Bay has gotten a lot of rain and is far from any wildfires, the CLE should be okay to continue with their firework show.

The CLE will run Aug. 9 to 13 from noon to midnight at the CLE grounds. Advanced tickets will go on sale Thursday.