Glass Tiger, Doug and the Slugs among CLE headliners

Glass Tiger, Prism, and Doug and the Slugs are among the acts that will headline this year's Canadian Lakehead Exhibition in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The CLE made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday.

"We're bringing the CLE back to where it used to be with big bands, stuff like that, because it adds excitement, I believe," said Peter Mersch, the chair of the fair's entertainment committee.

"Nothing against local talent. We have a lot of local musicians that are good. I just think that when you have bands that everybody can relate to back when people were younger and so forth, I really do think that adds quite a bit of excitement.

The full line-up of headliners is:

Wednesday, Aug. 8 - Glass Tiger

Thursday, Aug. 9 - Jason Blaine

Friday, Aug. 10 - Doug and the Slugs

Saturday, Aug. 11 - local artist Boom

Sunday, Aug. 12 - Prism

Prism headlines the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition on Aug. 12 (prism.ca)

In addition to the headliners, the fair will feature Kids World, a petting zoo, cooking shows, and nightly performances by magician Rynestone and hypnotist Terrance B, Mersch said.

It will close Sunday evening with a fireworks show.

"I think we're going to have a really good show if the weather holds out," Mersch said. "Again we've got some really big names, and I think people will love it."