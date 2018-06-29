Summer is finally here and residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. can once again enjoy some live entertainment at Marina Park with Canadian hip-hop artist, Classified, hitting the stage for a special performance on Friday.

Luke Boyd is the man behind Classified; he's an award-winning rapper from Nova Scotia with a new album also launching this Canada Day long weekend.

With his last concert in Thunder Bay about two and half years ago, Boyd said he's been spending his time "trying to be a mature father," to his three daughters, while working on his new music.

He said his new song, Powerless, is a song "about child abuse, about missing Indigenous women [and] about people feeling powerless in a situation they're in."

"Just the outpour of messages I got from people in my own inbox telling me their story of what they went through ... it just kind of blew my mind that this was so frequent," Boyd said on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning.

After hearing the personal stories of abuse, Boyd said he wrote the song to "open that conversation and continue it and try and get people to talk about it more."

He added that despite some of those tough personal stories he's heard, he's thankful that his music can resonate with his listeners.

Friday's first Live on the Waterfront Concert series concert will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marina Park. It's free for the whole family to enjoy.