City of Thunder Bay offers rent relief to its commercial tenants

The City of Thunder Bay is offering rent relief to its commercial tenants.

Businesses such as restaurants, hair salons, and offices lease space from the City in a variety of locations including Victoriaville Mall and the Whalen Building.

"I think it's important for any landlord to do what they can, and situations vary, " said Joel DePeuter, the manager of realty services. "We recognize the financial hardships placed on the City's commercial tenants due to ongoing closures and operating restrictions during this pandemic."

Tenants who have experienced a 50 per cent drop in revenue in April, May and June will be eligible.

The City will waive 25 per cent of the rent during that three-month period, while the tenant pays a quarter and the remainder is amortized over future years.

"It's a difficult time and businesses are affected to varying extents and I'm very hopeful that this help is welcomed and it will be of some assistance," said DePeuter.

Municipalities are not eligible to apply to the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, and so the city decided to offer similar assistance to its tenants.

The program was approved by council Monday night.