City of Thunder Bay to keep outdoor rinks, parks and sliding hills open during stay-at-home order

The City of Thunder Bay won't be closing its outdoor skating rinks or sliding hills during the provincial stay-at-home order.

City officials say outdoor recreational amenities will remain open but people will have to maintain physical distancing.

Outdoor rinks will be open to the public but organized games or practices are not allowed. Hockey nets can still be used at rinks where they are present.

The waterfront rink at Prince Arthur's Landing will have a maximum capacity of 57 people.

Indoor benches and change rooms will remain closed at all outdoor rink sites. People may be allowed to use washroom facilities, one person at a time, upon request.

Parks, dog parks, sliding hills and recreational trails will also remain open.

Indoor facilities, including the Canada Games Complex, pools, arenas and community centres, will continue to be closed.