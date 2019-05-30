As the forest fire continues to grow in Pikangikum First Nation, officials at the City of Thunder Bay are preparing to host approximately 300 people from the northwestern Ontario First Nation community over the next 48 hours.

Officials in the fly-in community, which is located approximately 500 km northwest of Thunder Bay, called for more planes Thursday morning to help people get out of the community as a forest fire makes its way closer.

According to a written release from the city, Thunder Bay will also serve as a transportation hub to assist with travel to other host communities across the province.

"Thunder Bay's Emergency Operations Control Group is very experienced in dealing with these types of emergencies," Mayor Bill Mauro stated in Thursday's release.

"We are prepared to provided any support we can to our northern neighbours in their time of need, and will be working hard to provide for the comfort of evacuees coming to Thunder Bay."

Community declares state of emergency

Pikangikum Fire Number 14 0:18

Nishnawbe-Aski Deputy Chief Derek Fox said he has been speaking with Pikangikum Chief Amanda Sainnawap about the situation.

Fox said Sainnawap is concerned about the amount of smoke, which could prevent planes from getting in and out of the airport. He said smoke is now also reaching the community's exit route through Taxi Bay, where people can access Nungesser Road to Red Lake.

Sainnawap has reported the fire is about 1 to 2 km from the First Nation, which is home to about 3800 people, said Fox.

(Facebook/Priscilla King)

Some of the community's most vulnerable residents were flown out Wednesday, and according to Sainnawap's Facebook posts, another Hercules was expected to arrive at about 7 am Thursday morning, with Rangers using school buses to help transport people on the evacuee list to the airport.

She said the Hercules can take 80-100 people at a time. Some evacuees are being taken to Kapuskasing, which is serving as one of the host communities.

Sainnawap posted on Facebook Wednesday night that a state of emergency had been declared.



