City of Thunder Bay officials hold public input sessions about future of Victoriaville Centre

Officials with the city of Thunder Bay are looking to the public for input on the future of the Victoriaville Centre.

The city has organized two public drop-in sessions on Thursday, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the centre court of Victoriaville Centre at 125 Syndicate Ave.

City planners, members of the Urban Systems project team and the mall property managers were scheduled to present three analyzed and evaluated options for the future of what is commonly called the Victoriaville mall.

Options for the centre include redevelopment or demolition, followed by setting up new amenities in the neighbourhood.

According to the city website, internal projections suggest the Centre will continue to lose money at an escalating rate, from a $689,000 operating loss in 2016 to an estimated $824,000 operating loss projected for 2025.

For more information, visit: thunderbay.ca/getinvolved